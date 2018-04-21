Lino ready for another Warriors call-up

A late call-up for two of the Warriors' biggest wins of the NRL season so far, halfback Mason Lino is unfazed about the prospect of doing it again against premiers Melbourne.

Lino has twice stepped in when star playmaker Shaun Johnson has been out with injury during the Auckland club's flying start to the year.

The 24-year-old was outstanding in the 30-6 win over Sydney Roosters, one of the pre-season favourites, in round four.

He also got the Warriors on the board with a third-minute try in their gutsy 20-12 victory over competition leaders St George Illawarra on Friday night, a result that handed the Dragons their first defeat of 2018.

Lino says not knowing he would Blake Green's halves partner until Thursday wasn't a huge issue in terms of his preparation.

"Throughout the week, I'm still involved in the game plans and with Greeny out there it makes my job a lot easier," he said.

"If I get another opportunity, I'll make sure I'm ready for it. If Shauny is all right, I'll support the team 100 per cent, whoever plays."

Lino made his NRL debut in 2015, but had just nine first-grade appearances before this year.

On top of the absence of Johnson (leg) and centre Solomone Kata (ankle), the Warriors also lost Tohu Harris during the first half against the Dragons after the second-rower received two head knocks.

They now have a short turnaround before facing the Storm in Melbourne on Anzac Day, but coach Stephen Kearney is optimistic about having the trio available.

"We give them all a chance," he said.

"We'll just see how the next couple of days pan out."

Harris will have to go through the concussion protocols, while Kata will have a run on Saturday to check out his fitness.