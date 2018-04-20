Controversial Slater try in Storm NRL win

Even Wayne Bennett wasn't sure of the rule after Billy Slater scored a controversial 'drop-kick' try in Melbourne's 34-20 NRL win to maintain their streak over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

But the veteran Broncos' mentor believed awarding the 10th-minute try to Slater on Friday night was a "game changer".

Slater and winger Josh Addo-Carr both bagged doubles as the defending premiers increased their unbeaten run to nine games run in Brisbane - a streak going back to 2009.

However, it was veteran No.1 Slater's opening try that was the talking point.

One of Queensland's favourite sons was booed on the Maroons' hallowed turf when he was awarded Melbourne's opening try despite appearing to knock on in the lead-up.

Slater went to kick the ball metres from the line and missed but put it to the toe after it bounced and dived over to score.

Slater looked apologetic afterwards and could be heard telling teammates to settle down because "I dropped the ball".

But the video referee deemed the duffed attempt a drop kick and gave the green light.

A NRL spokesman later confirmed the video referee made the right call in awarding the Slater try - but Bennett clearly needed some convincing.

"I am not sure. I don't know the rule well enough but it is a game changer if that's to be the standard going forward," Bennett said.

"What are they saying? If we knock on then kick at it, it is a drop kick?"

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy was happy to be awarded the try but agreed with Bennett.

"I thought, to be quite honest, it was a dropped ball too, but I wouldn't have put my house on it because I don't know the rule," he said.

"I thought if it is a drop kick, you are looking for a field goal but he certainly wasn't trying to kick a field goal."

Slater pushed his try tally to 25 in 30 games against Brisbane and 14 in as many matches at Suncorp.

Pressure looks set to build on Bennett after the Storm again handed bragging rights to Bellamy - the man linked to the Brisbane coach's job.

Adding to Bennett's pain, hooker Andrew McCullough (elbow) was forced off in the 50th minute and prop Matt Lodge went on report for a 75th-minute dangerous throw.

Melbourne grabbed an 18-4 halftime lead after two try-of-the-year nominations.

Addo-Carr set up Slater's second try in the 16th minute when he broke the defensive line and put through a sublime grubber at full pace.

Then came their show stopper.

In the 22nd minute, Melbourne went from one side of the field to the other in a stunning 70m movement, before Suliasi Vunivalu threw a 30m cut-out pass for fellow winger Addo-Carr to score.

Storm prop Jesse Bromwich suffered a suspected knee medial strain.