Slater's remarkable act after controversial drop-kick try

Trailing 4-0 after an early try to Brisbane's James Roberts, Slater attempted an inventive play to draw level.

The fullback kicked the ball out of first receiver from just a few metres out, sprinting between the defenders and reaching the ball just before it went dead.

But Slater opted against celebrating and could be seen mouthing the words 'I dropped it' – and video replays indeed showed his drop had turned into a drop kick.

Sent upstairs as a try, the video ref agreed that it was a legal kick and delivered green lights.

Slater was surprised to receive the decision, again shaking his head and holding himself back.

Billy Slater refused to celebrate. Pic: Channel Nine

In an added twist, Fox Sports commentator Andrew Voss revealed later in the game that the rule book states drop kicks can only be used for a field goal.

"I honestly thought I knocked it on but that's the way it goes sometimes," Slater told Channel Nine at half-time.

The fullback added to his haul with a second try just minutes later off a Josh Addo-Carr kick infield, while Addo-Carr scored his own soon after for Melbourne to run out to a big early lead.

The Storm went on to win 34-20, extending their stunning winning streak in Brisbane.

FULL STORY: Storm win as Broncos suffer McCullough injury blow

