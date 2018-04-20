Seibold's shock Origin call: 'Cook's not ready yet'

South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold has told Damien Cook he hasn't done enough yet to force his way into the State of Origin mix.

Cook, Cameron McInnes and Api Koroisau are being widely hailed as the front-runners to fill hooker roles in Brad Fittler's new-look NSW side heading into this year's series opener on June 6.

Fittler is mulling over a dual dummy-half rotation in a bid to arrest Queensland's three-year winning run, with Rabbitohs speed machine Cook shaping as an ideal bench option.

While Cook has been one of the Rabbitohs' leading lights this year, Seibold said he needed to maintain that form for longer than just a handful of games.

"Two or three good games – that doesn't mean you should be selected for NSW in my opinion and it's certainly not something the selectors will do," Seibold said.

"If Cookie continues to be consistent and plays well over a bank of games, then he'll put himself in the mix.

"He's averaging 115 metres per game at the moment, he's been very dangerous at NRL level.

"I've got a lot of confidence in Cookie and if selected he'll certainly do the job.

"The challenge for Cookie is to be consistent here because I wouldn't have thought that the Blues would pick him on the back of two or three good performances."

Despite having five NRL seasons under his belt, Cook has only this year established himself as a starting No.9, having in the past been forced to toil behind the likes of Michael Ennis, McInnes, Michael Lichaa and Robbie Farah.

He has has this year usurped Farah in the Rabbitohs pecking order, relegating the former NSW hooker to reserve grade.

Seibold was adamant Farah, who has yet to play a first-grade game this year, would at some point play an important role.

However, he did concede he would consider granting Farah a release should he find an opportunity elsewhere.

"I'd certainly consider it because I respect Robbie," Seibold said.

"Any decision we'd make would be the decision that is best for the club.

"I respect Robbie and I'd like to think we have a really positive working relationship and I like what I'm seeing at the moment."