Fergo on the straight and narrow to Origin

Sydney Roosters star Blake Ferguson is on the straight and narrow - and the path could end up back in a NSW State of Origin jumper he could've lost.

It was only six months ago that Ferguson feared his representative career was over after being overlooked for the World Cup-winning Kangaroos' campaign.

It came just months after his infamous booze session with Josh Dugan prior to their series-deciding Origin III defeated that resulted in an NSWRL inquest into team culture.

However after being challenged by new Blues coach Brad Fittler to curb his behaviour this season, Ferguson has reached arguably career-best form on and off the field.

""It's clear. I know what my role is within the game, within the community and in the club I play for. I'm just enjoying being clear after every game," Ferguson said on Friday.

His 186m per game so far is almost a staggering 20m more than any other player in the competition, including Bulldogs props Aaron Woods and David Klemmer.

He is also second to Klemmer in post-contact metres (440) however in a sign of his maturity, the Roosters winger says more can be done.

"I definitely do feel like I'm more switched on, but I've still got a few things to work on. You're never perfect. I'm just enjoying my footy," he said.

"I'm owning it this year. That helps a bit more."

The 28-year-old now appears a strong chance of holding his Blues jumper when Fittler picks his team in five weeks, especially after a long-term injury to Penrith rival Josh Mansour.

"Whenever Origin time comes around you definitely want to put your hand up and get picked. But in saying that, you don't want to overplay your hand," Ferguson said.

"You just want to go out there and play footy and whatever happens, happens. I'll just keep ripping in until then.

"Hopefully Sauce (Mansour) is alright. He's a good mate of mine and hopefully it's not a long-term injury and only a three-month one. All the best for him there."