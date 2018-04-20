Bunnies bigger than Burgess: Seibold

South Sydney believe Sam Burgess' suspension has been a blessing in disguise, proving they are no longer a one-man band.

The English enforcer was breathing fire and brimstone this week as he prepares to return from his two-week ban for lifting his elbow at Canterbury's Josh Morris.

But he returns to an NRL team in form and showing signs of having turned the corner after missing the finals the last two seasons.

The Rabbitohs, who will celebrate the 110th anniversary of their first premiership match when they play Canberra in Gosford on Friday night, have won three of their last four matches.

Since his return from a stint in English rugby union, Sam Burgess has been the central pillar around which the Rabbitohs have built most of their victories.

In his latest absence, his brothers George and Tom were critical in the Rabbitohs' steamrolling of Sydney Roosters last week.

Coach Anthony Seibold on Friday pointed that 26-14 win over the Roosters, and the week prior when they pushed ladder leaders St George Illawarra to the 80th minute, as proof the Rabbitohs have more strings to their bow this year.

"Sam's keen to get on the park, anyone who's seen him train this week knows he's been super excited and bouncing around the field," Seibold said.

"The guys have shown over the last two weeks we're not reliant on Sam.

"Sam's one of the elite forwards of the game and he was our best player in the first few games."

After copping their fair share of criticism, twins George and Tom have appeared rejuvenated this year.

Against the Roosters, Tom ran for 179m and George 147m as they ensured their side dominated through the middle.

George was stung after missing out on England selection for last year's World Cup and Seibold said it showed in his output.

"I know he turned up here (during the pre-season) before he had to turn up," Seibold said.

"He came back on November 1 and I don't think he was due back until the 6th or 7th.

"I'd suggest that was a fair indication of how he wanted to go this year. It's come down to George. He's made some significant improvement around the effort areas in his game."

Rabbitohs lock Cam Murray will again be missing for Saturday's clash with a hamstring strain.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has named an unchanged line up after winning their last two.

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Rabbitohs are conceding 4.2 penalties inside their own 20-metre zone per game, more than any other team in the competition.

* Canberra have been the best attacking team in the competition in the opening 20 minutes of matches, scoring 64 points (10.7 per game).

* The Raiders have never won in Gosford, losing all five matches, however this will be their first game on the Central Coast since round 12, 2005.