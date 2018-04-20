Field goal seals Super League win for Hull

Marc Sneyd's drop goal four minutes from time secured Hull a dramatic 19-18 win against Leeds at the KCOM Stadium.

The Rhinos scored three tries in 11 second-half minutes to overturn a 14-0 deficit and lead by four points, but Carlos Tuimavave's try levelled things with eight minutes left.

And Sneyd, who missed three conversions, made no mistake with the drop goal to secure Hull's first home win against Leeds in Super League since September, 2014.

With 20 minutes left , Leeds closed the gap to two points as they created an overlap on their left for Joel Moon to stroll through to score.

And the visitors took the lead when Matt Parcell went under the posts, with the try confirmed by video referee amid Hull protests he had dropped the ball in the act of scoring.

Watkins' third conversion gave Leeds an 18-14 lead.

But Hull hit back. Albert Kelly's kick was taken by Fetuli Talanoa, who offloaded to Tuimavave to score.

For the third time Sneyd's kick went wide and the game was level at 18-18.

Sneyd did not let those missed conversions affect him, though, as he struck his second game-winning drop goal of the season.