Bulldogs are on the improve in NRL: Pay

Canterbury coach Dean Pay has made the bizarre claim that his side's scoreless defeat to the Sydney Roosters was an improvement from their road win against North Queensland last week.

In a startling reminder of last year's toothless attack, the Bulldogs failed to get across the stripe against the Roosters on Thursday despite enjoying a 52-14 edge in plays inside the opposition 20-metre zone.

However, Pay insists his team took a step forward at ANZ Stadium.

"From where we were last week, I thought we improved again tonight. I really did. I can never question their effort. Their effort's fantastic," Pay said.

"There were three or four times we were one pass away from scoring. We got over the line four or five times, we just couldn't get the ball down. You jag one of those, it might be a different story."

Bulldogs skipper Josh Jackson identified his team's ability to limit the Roosters to one try as a positive, but is also adamant they have already proven to be a different attacking threat this year.

They are currently averaging 14.7 points per game compared to the 15 flat last year that resulted in Des Hasler getting sacked in favour of Pay.

"With all the opportunities that we had, it'd be nice to score a few more points," Jackson said.

"I thought the way we built pressure and built the game, it's certainly a lot better than what we've done before. Now we've just got to put the execution in attack on top of that."

The defeat leaves the Bulldogs in 15th spot on the ladder with just two wins from their opening seven matches - their second-worst start in over 20 years.

But Pay believes the tide will turn soon.

"We want to improve again next week. If they keep me giving me the same effort and commitment, we're going to do that," he said.

"We're getting closer, that's my point. If we played the way we di tonight in the first month of football, we'd jag another couple of wins. We want to make sure we improve and keep going forward."