Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash

7Sport /

The Sydney Roosters have produced their best defensive effort in two years with a 6-0 shut-out of Canterbury in their round-seven NRL clash.

Less than a week after a disappointing loss to arch rivals South Sydney, the pre-season favourites responded by turning away a Bulldogs side 52 times inside their opposition 20-metre zone.

While the Roosters' attack remains a work in progress – Latrell Mitchell's fifth-minute try was the only difference – coach Trent Robinson will be buoyed by his team's renewed commitment in defence.

The Roosters' line not been breached since a 38-0 clean sheet in April, 2016 against Newcastle.

In front of an 11,309 crowd on Thursday night at ANZ Stadium, the Bulldogs' lack of execution was exposed when they had seven of nine sets on the Roosters' line in a 10-minute second-half period.

The play-the-ball count inside the opposition red zone ended 52-14 in the Bulldogs' favour.

"From where we were last week, I thought we improved again tonight. I really did," coach Dean Pay said after the loss.

"I can never question their effort. Their effort's fantastic. There was three or four times there where we were sort of one pass away from scoring, we got over the line probably four or five times and couldn't get the ball down. You jag one of those, it might be a different story."

Latrell Mitchell. Pic: Getty

Led by Ryan Matterson's game-high 52 tackles, the Roosters held firm to stay within touch of the top four, whereas the Bulldogs remain rooted in third-last spot a quarter of the way through the season.

The only sour note for the Roosters was a concussion to captain Jake Friend, who failed to return after his head was collected by a runaway Moses Mbye in an attempted tackle in the 43rd minute.

The only points of the night came from Mitchell, who cleanly ghosted an arm-grabbing Will Hopoate early in the contest and nailed the ensuing conversion from the sideline.

His six-point haul lifts him to 58 points for the season, four shy of competition leader, St George Illawarra pivot Gareth Widdop.

with AAP

