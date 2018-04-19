News

Roosters defeat toothless Dogs in dour clash
Facial blow endangers Mansour's NRL season

Johnson ruled out of Warriors' top-four clash

AAP /

Halfback Shaun Johnson and centre Solomone Kata will miss the Warriors' clash with NRL leaders St George Illawarra in Auckland because of injury.

Both had been named in the starting side for Friday night but the club said on match eve the pair had been ruled out.

Johnson missed the 30-6 win over the Sydney Roosters with a leg injury but came back to play against North Queensland and Brisbane.

He will be replaced by Mason Lino, who did an impressive job when deputising for Johnson against the Roosters in round four.

Kata, who limped off with a twisted ankle against the Broncos, has been replaced by Anthony Gelling, who is set for his first run-on appearance of the season.

NRL rookie Gelling has come off the bench three times for the Warriors.

