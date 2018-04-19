Facial blow endangers Mansour's NRL season

News

Scott Bailey
AAP /

Star Penrith winger Josh Mansour's NRL season might be over after suffering facial fractures in the Panthers' win over Gold Coast.

The 27-year-old will have to undergo complex surgery on his cheek. He left hospital earlier this week after a number of checks.

Penrith are hanging onto slim hope that Mansour might be fit to return within three months, depending on the outcome of the surgery, however it's understood a season on the sidelines is far more likely.

It comes as a massive blow to Mansour, who had missed the start of last year after a serious knee injury.

The Kangaroos' winger is off contract at the end of this year, and had been hoping to earn a potential pay rise at Penrith or elsewhere with another boom season.

Josh Mansour. Pic: AAP

Part of that would have included playing a starring role in NSW's State of Origin series. But those hopes are officially dashed.

Mansour's operation is understood to be so complicated that a number of specialists will need to be present as they virtually open his face up to inspect and fix the damage.

The injury is also a significant hit to Penrith, already down on backline stocks.

The winger's injury return last year helped to kickstart a Panthers' revival, after they'd dropped seven of their opening 11 games without him.

