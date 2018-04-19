Broncos NRL coach Bennett in media walkout

Wayne Bennett has walked out on a media conference after he taking exception to questions about his coaching future.

Not the biggest media fan at the best of times, Bennett lost patience and left on Thursday after being queried about a report linking Melbourne's Craig Bellamy to Brisbane.

"I am coach here next year - that could change. But if you don't want to talk about the footy, I will leave it at that," said Bennett before walking off.

On the eve of the Broncos' clash with Melbourne, the News Corp Australia report claimed the Storm's off-contract coach Bellamy had not ruled out moving next year to Brisbane.

Bennett, 68, is off contract at the end of 2019 but his future has been questioned with the club reportedly making a play for North Queensland's Paul Green before he re-signed this week with the Cowboys.

In the report, Bellamy said that he had not "ruled out any option" including becoming Broncos coach or even taking up a coaching consultancy role at Brisbane.

Bellamy first cut his teeth 20 years ago as a Broncos assistant under Bennett.

Before Bennett left the media conference, reporters did have enough time to ask him for his thoughts on Bellamy as a potential Broncos coach.

"You had Paul Green here a month ago - now we have moved on," Bennett said.

"We have a great game of footy tomorrow. Let's leave the rest of it for you guys to speculate - I certainly don't want to buy into the rubbish.

"Nothing is permanent; nothing is temporary - even for coaches. I am coach here next year for as far as I know."

Asked if he could work with Bellamy as a Brisbane co-coach, Bennett said: "I am not responding to any of your speculation.

"You have to get on shows and talk for hours. At the end of the day, you have nothing to talk about so you make it up.

"There is a great game of footy tomorrow; I will talk to you about that."

Quizzed further about Bellamy, Bennett clearly had had enough.

"Thanks guys, you had your chance," he said as he walked away.

Bennett did confirm prop Matt Lodge (ribs) had been cleared to play.

Cronulla recruit Jack Bird remains in the Broncos' halves with Kodi Nikorima (hip) starting on the bench.

Melbourne (5th; 3-3 record) have won their past seven games against Brisbane (8th; 3-3) at Suncorp Stadium.

STATS THAT MATTER:

* Brisbane's win percentage against Melbourne (30.2 per cent) is their worst against any team in club history, winning 13 of 43 and just two of the past 15

* The Storm are being awarded the most penalties of any team this season (averaging 10.5 per game), while the Broncos receive the least (6.3pg)

* Melbourne are making the most errors of any team this season, averaging 13.5 per game