Surprise packet earns Wests Tigers extension

AAP /

Dynamic Wests Tigers NRL centre Esan Marsters has signed a new deal for a further two seasons.

Marsters, who has shone in the Tigers' 5-1 start to the 2018 campaign, will stay on with the club until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Since his top-grade debut last year in round 13, the 21-year-old has played 19 matches for the joint venture.

Ahead of Saturday's round-seven clash with Newcastle in Tamworth, Marsters said he was thrilled to continue with the Tigers.

"It was definitely an easy choice for me to stay at Wests Tigers," said Marsters. "They gave me a chance to play first grade here and I really want to pay them back by playing some good footy.

"I just enjoy being around this club, all the boys are really tight and I've got some of my best mates here. We're all pretty close on the field and it's really reflecting on the field.

"In saying that, I really want to play for (coach) Ivan (Cleary) as well. He's stuck by me this entire time so I really want to play some good footy for him and just finish the year on a good note," he said.

"I think all the boys are really close this year and do things for each other. We're showing on the field what we can do and I'm really happy to be a part of it. We definitely want to keep improving and working hard as a team and that's the most important thing."

Cleary said he looked forward to continuing to coach Marsters over coming seasons.

"Esan is developing into an impressive player and I look forward to working with him on the next part of his career with Wests Tigers," said Cleary.

"In a short period of time, he's shown himself to be a very valuable member of our team and we look forward to seeing him develop further over the coming two seasons."

