NRL launches touch football league

The NRL has locked in an inaugural six-team elite touch football premiership with games to act as curtain-raisers for first grade over the middle of the season.

Under the new look competition, six yet-to-be announced clubs will play in amateur men's and women's leagues, with links to NRL franchises and the goal to eventually turn semi-professional.

At this stage it's understood North Queensland, Brisbane and the Gold Coast are all likely entrants, with the Wests Tigers also interested in being one of three Sydney teams involved.

The matches - to be played before a number of NRL matches between round 11 and 20 - will fill the hole currently left by the under-20s competition, meaning fans will be treated to two 30-minute games before the main event.

"Now there is no under-20s competition this year, this is a perfect way to spend an hour before the main NRL game, watching men's and women's elite football and a very entertaining way to watch it," NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

"I think it will be an enormous success and I think people will really enjoy it."

The games will also be broadcast, as the NRL continues its push to increase participation levels beyond 600,000 since the two sports merged in 2013.

It also comes after the NRL launched its four-team women's league for the end of this year, where matches between Brisbane, the Warriors, St George Illawarra and Sydney Roosters will be played before men's finals games.