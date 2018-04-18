Morris hits back over Burgess dive claim

On the eve of his 250th NRL game, Canterbury centre Josh Morris has fired back at South Sydney's English enforcer Sam Burgess for accusing him of taking a dive and "trying to get a career in Hollywood".

The former NSW State of Origin player has revealed he had been distressed and gasping for air after being elbowed in the throat in their Good Friday clash.

"I'm angry at Sam's comments," Morris told News Corp Australia. "At no stage was the injury faked.

"I was in serious pain and a state of panic and distress and gasping for air.

"If I was hit a couple of centimetres higher, the outcome could have been far worse, which I don't think he realises.

"I have played this game for 12 years and made these tackles week in, week out, and don't feel that my tackling technique needs to change.

"When his elbow was raised making contact with my throat, it was dangerous."

Morris needed emergency treatment from the club doctor and nurse after the game, including an injection to stop swelling that could potentially have affected his breathing.

Morris will bring up his 250-game milestone on Thursday night against the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium.