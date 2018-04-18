News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers sign Esan Marsters to new NRL deal
Surprise packet earns Wests Tigers extension
Hastings drama was ticking time bomb
'Saw it coming': Barrett opens up on Hastings

Morris hits back over Burgess dive claim

Aaron Bunch
AAP /

On the eve of his 250th NRL game, Canterbury centre Josh Morris has fired back at South Sydney's English enforcer Sam Burgess for accusing him of taking a dive and "trying to get a career in Hollywood".

Eastlake's classic call of huge Wally Lewis hit
0:35

Eastlake's classic call of HUGE Wally Lewis hit
Wayne storms away after Bellamy questions
0:54

Wayne storms away after Bellamy questions
0418_1800_nsw_hastings
2:11

Jackson Hastings breaks his silence to Seven News
0418_1600_nat_NRLbarrett
1:00

Barrett says Hastings was a ticking time bomb
0418_1130_nat_hastings
1:02

Barrett says Hastings was a ticking time bomb
Barrett opens up on Hastings drama
1:01

Barrett opens up on Hastings drama
0418_0500_nat_NRL
0:30

Craig Bellamy willing to welcome back Folau
Sam Burgess has had a crack at Josh Morris
1:28

Burgess takes a crack at Josh Morris
New coach Brad Fitler looks to assemble a more faster and mobile team
1:20

Fittler wants a faster and more mobile NSW team
0417_1130_nat_manly
0:28

Player revolt developing at Manly
0417_0500_nat_NRL
0:29

Paul Green re-signs as Cowboys coach
0416_1600_nat_barrett
0:47

Trent Barrett slams 'diabolical' Manly
 

The former NSW State of Origin player has revealed he had been distressed and gasping for air after being elbowed in the throat in their Good Friday clash.

"I'm angry at Sam's comments," Morris told News Corp Australia. "At no stage was the injury faked.

"I was in serious pain and a state of panic and distress and gasping for air.

"If I was hit a couple of centimetres higher, the outcome could have been far worse, which I don't think he realises.

Burgess and Morris. Image: Getty

"I have played this game for 12 years and made these tackles week in, week out, and don't feel that my tackling technique needs to change.

"When his elbow was raised making contact with my throat, it was dangerous."

Morris needed emergency treatment from the club doctor and nurse after the game, including an injection to stop swelling that could potentially have affected his breathing.

Morris will bring up his 250-game milestone on Thursday night against the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium.

Back To Top