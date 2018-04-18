Paris (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain will play two matches during a pre-season tour to Singapore in July, the newly-crowned French champions announced on Tuesday.

PSG announce pre-season tour to Singapore

PSG will play Arsenal on July 28 and Atletico Madrid on July 30 at the National Stadium in Singapore as part of the International Champions Cup, a pre-season competition played at numerous venues worldwide and involving many of Europe's biggest clubs.

It will be their first visit to Asia since 2014, with Paris having spent recent pre-seasons in the United States.

An English-language statement on the club's website read: "Paris Saint-Germain's summer tour fulfils three objectives: the Parisians will prepare for the coming season by playing against prominent European teams, they will meet their Asian fans, and their partners will benefit from the club's blossoming popularity in the region."

After the tour to Singapore, PSG will head on to China, where they will play in the Champions Trophy -- the traditional season-opener that is the French version of a Super Cup -- on Saturday, August 4 in Shenzhen.

PSG secured a fifth French Ligue 1 title in six seasons by hammering last year's champions Monaco 7-1 on Sunday night.