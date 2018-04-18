Warriors wing Fusitu'a builds on World Cup

Warriors winger David Fusitu'a credits Tonga's memorable Rugby League World Cup campaign as one reason for his prolific early-season finishing.

With his speed, power and athleticism, the 23-year-old Fusitu'a has nabbed eight tries in the NRL's first six rounds.

His tally has him at the top of the try-scoring list, two ahead of St George Illawarra fullback Matthews Dufty in second spot.

The pair will meet on Friday night, when the Warriors host the unbeaten Dragons in Auckland.

Fusitu'a nabbed five tries during last year's World Cup, including a hat-trick in the shock pool win over the Kiwis, as Tonga made it as far as the semifinals.

"Coming from the World Cup gave me a lot of confidence," he said.

"It was a big high and I just wanted to bring that same energy and contribute to the team as best I could."

But Fusitu'a is also quick to highlight the work done by off-season recruits Tohu Harris and Peta Hiku on his edge for the opportunities that have been coming his way.

"I have great men inside me who are good at doing their jobs and distributing the ball out to me," he said.

"Most the time, I don't have to do too much - finish it off and put the ball down."

The Warriors go in against the Dragons having suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 27-18 at home to Brisbane last weekend.

Fusitu'a again got on the scoresheet for his 40th try in his 63rd NRL appearance, the beneficiary of a slick Shaun Johnson cut-out pass for the second week in a row.

"Its just Shaun doing what he does, playing what he sees in front of him," Fusitu'a said.

"As long as he puts it in the spot for you, you have to catch it and finish it off."