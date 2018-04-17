Rangers suspend Miller, captain Wallace

London (AFP) - Rangers suspended former Scotland striker Kenny Miller and club captain Lee Wallace on Tuesday after a disciplinary meeting following the club's 4-0 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The pair were called to a meeting at Ibrox amid claims they undermined manager Graeme Murty during a heated post-match analysis on Sunday.

"Rangers can confirm two players, Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller, have this morning been suspended pending investigation into a team-related incident," said a statement on the club's official Twitter account.

"The club will make no further comment until this investigation has been completed."

Neither player featured in the game. Miller, 38, is in the final weeks of his contract and was an unused substitute while club captain Wallace, 30, was not in the squad.

There were more signs of internal strife at Hampden with both Andy Halliday and Daniel Candeias reacting angrily after being substituted, before Alfredo Morelos and Greg Docherty were seen shouting at each other as they left the pitch.

Murty only has a deal as Rangers boss until the summer and was given little reassurance he would be kept on in a statement to fans by chairman Dave King last week.