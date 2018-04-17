Reynolds reveals 'weird' shoulder break

Josh Reynolds' tough start to his career at Wests Tigers has continued, with the former NSW State of Origin five-eighth confirming he will be out for at least a month with a shoulder bone fracture.

Reynolds was hurt playing at hooker in his first game for the Tigers in Sunday's 38-12 win over Manly, but played through towards the end of the match.

Not named to face Newcastle on Saturday in Tamworth, he's told Tuesday evening's Fox Sports NRL 360 program: "I found out probably only a couple of hours ago that I'll be out for maybe another month, after the weekend.

"It's not the hammy (hamstring) ... I've got a little fracture on my scapula. I don't even know how I done it. There wasn't an incident where it happened on the weekend.

"It's a weird one. It sucks too, you know, because I got a bit of a taste of the feeling the boys have been having, the great success we've been having, and it was great to be part of it.

"Yeah, it just sucks that I'm not going to be back out there for another couple of weeks but, then again, I've had my sook today," Reynolds said.

His injury comes after sitting out the opening five rounds of the competition due to a hamstring injury, suffered in the captain's run the day before round one.

The latest injury will have very little impact on the Tigers' structure, given Benji Marshall and Luke Brooks have starred in the halves together in the club's 5-1 start.

Reynolds conceded after Sunday's win he had little choice but to remain at bench hooker given the pair's form, but admitted his half-hour stint in the middle had taken a physical toll on him.