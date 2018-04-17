Mannering back in Warriors' starting side

Warriors stalwart Simon Mannering will be back in the starting line-up when the Auckland-based side host NRL leaders St George Illawarra.

Mannering, who has made a club-record 282 first-grade appearances, has come off the bench in the past two matches after recovering from a shoulder injury.

He comes into the second row for Leivaha Pulu, who is expected to be out for several weeks after suffering a foot injury in the 27-18 defeat to Brisbane last weekend.

However, another player who limped off against the Broncos, centre Solomone Kata, has been named to face the Dragons.

Coach Stephen Kearney says Kata, who sprained an ankle late in the match, took part in training on Tuesday.

"Sol is a chance of playing on Friday," he said. "He had a run today and we just need to see how he pulls up."

If Kata is ruled out, Anthony Gelling will take his place.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (captain), David Fusitu'a, Peta Hiku, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Blake Green, Shaun Johnson, Bunty Afoa, Issac Luke, Agnatius Paasi, Simon Mannering, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair.

Interchange: Jazz Tevaga, Sam Lisone, Albert Vete, Anthony Gelling, Chris Satae, Mason Lino, Isaiah Papali'i, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.