News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Junior Paulo yet to decide on NRL future
Paulo breaks silence on reports of big money move

Titans' Peats out up to six weeks in NRL

Oliver Caffrey and Steve Zemek
AAP /

Gold Coast will be without NSW State of Origin hooker Nathan Peats for up to six weeks with fractured ribs.

Barrett saw Hastings, DCE stink coming
1:07

Barrett saw Hastings, DCE stink coming
Canberra continues Parramatta's nightmare start to 2018
1:30

Canberra continues Parramatta's nightmare start to 2018
Broncos end the Warriors' unbeaten run
1:29

Broncos end the Warriors' unbeaten run
Carroll gifts West Ham draw against Stoke
1:31

Carroll gifts West Ham draw against Stoke
0417_0500_nat_NRL
0:29

Paul Green re-signs as Cowboys coach
0416_1600_nat_barrett
0:47

Trent Barrett slams 'diabolical' Manly
Peter Beattie makes another NRL gaffe
0:33

Peter Beattie makes another NRL gaffe
0416_0500_nat_NRL
0:37

Manly booed off field by their own fans
0415_0500_nat_NRL
0:23

Eels remain winless after six games
Jane Slater's full exclusive interview with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant
13:02

Exclusive: Dez Bryant tells all following emotional Cowboys release
'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
0:30

'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
2:15

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
 

Peats' slim chances of retaining his Blues jumper appear over with the injury, suffered in Sunday's NRL loss to Penrith, set to sideline him for at least a month.

He was already struggling to hold onto his place with Cameron McInnes, Api Koroisau and Damien Cook putting forward strong cases.

But Titans coach Garth Brennan said on Tuesday he would leave it in the hands of Peats to decide when he was ready to return.

"Hopefully, we get him back earlier than that. It's more a pain threshold thing now so Peatsy is a fairly fierce competitor," Brennan told reporters.

"He felt like he let the team down coming off so early, especially being captain on the weekend, but he'll get himself right and be back better than ever."

The worst-case scenario is Peats won't return before Brad Fittler selects his side for the June 6 Origin series opener.

Mitch Rein has been named to replace Peats in the No.9 jersey for the Titans' trip to Townsville to battle a North Queensland team coming off five-straight defeats.

In a further blow for the Titans, centre Dale Copley will miss at least three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Phillip Sami has been named in the centres in place of Copley, while Tyronne Roberts-Davis gets his first start of the season after being selected in the No.5 jersey.

Forwards Morgan Boyle (concussion) and Jai Arrow (back) have been cleared after failing to see out the 35-12 defeat to the Panthers.

Back To Top