Broncos breathe sigh of relief over Lodge update

AAP /

Brisbane are breathing a sigh of relief after in-form prop Matt Lodge was cleared of a fractured rib, paving the way for him to take part in Friday's NRL blockbuster against Melbourne.

The controversial front-rower sustained rib cartilage injury in last weekend's pressure-relieving victory over the previously unbeaten Warriors.

The NSW State of Origin hopeful did not take part in Tuesday's training session at Red Hill, however, was expected to face the Storm.

Lodge's loss would have been a massive blow given back-rower Matt Gillett is set to miss two to three months with a fractured neck.

He will likely need a pain-killing injection to take to Suncorp Stadium on Friday but his teammates said he was in little doubt.

"It's a tough injury - you feel it when you're running," back-rower Alex Glenn said.

"It's going to be be tough for the big fella to get through.

"We're going to manage it this week. He didn't train today so we're trying to make sure he's on the mend and ready to go.

"It is a tough injury because every movement you do, it's going to affect your ribs."

Lodge has quickly moved on from the controversy which swirled around the NRL's decision to register his contract.

After a nervous debut, in which he threw an intercept pass for a Ben Hunt try, he has arguably been Brisbane's best forward.

He has averaged 121 metres, the second most of any Broncos forward behind Australian and Queensland representative Josh McGuire.

"It's just a painful injury," McGuire said of Lodge's rib complaint.

"It's like anything, rugby league is a painful game.

"He'll be fine, he's a tough man, he's played through injury before. I don't think there's any worry about Lodgy not playing."

