Manly players' stunning refusal to play with Hastings

Manly players have reportedly told coach Trent Barrett they refuse to play with controversial utility Jackson Hastings.

The report from The Daily Telegraph comes after news of a training ground fight emerged between the 22-year-old playmaker and Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

Dismissed by DCE after Sunday's horror loss to the Tigers as just a "lovers' tiff", the incident seemingly reflects a severe lack of respect from Hastings to his teammates.

It's a personality issue that has plagued Hastings in his young career, after he also found himself on the outer at the Sydney Roosters due to personality issues.

He's now reportedly being shopped around my Manly, with some Super League clubs being interested in his services.

Manly chief executive Lyall Gorman said there hadn't been a decision made to get rid of Hastings just yet.

“Like all players, we continue to provide an environment and culture where they can thrive," Gorman told News Corp.

“But, at the end of the day, if a player chooses not to fit into that then you’ve got to make cultural decisions.

“None of those have been made in the context of Jackson at the moment.”

For now, Hastings look set to play out the remainder of the season in reserve grade for Blacktown, despite the club's severe lack of depth.

That could be severely tested during the Origin period, with star hooker Api Koroisau a chance at a NSW jumper.