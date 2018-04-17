News

Embarrassing stat sums up Parramatta's horror start
Embarrassing stat sums up Parramatta's horror start

Manly players' stunning refusal to play with Hastings

Joey Riordan
7Sport

Manly players have reportedly told coach Trent Barrett they refuse to play with controversial utility Jackson Hastings.

0418_1600_nat_NRLbarrett
1:00

Barrett says Hastings was a ticking time bomb
0418_1130_nat_hastings
1:02

Barrett says Hastings was a ticking time bomb
Dean Pay responds to Burgess accusations
0:21

Dean Pay responds to Burgess accusations
Barrett opens up on Hastings drama
1:01

Barrett opens up on Hastings drama
0418_0500_nat_NRL
0:30

Craig Bellamy willing to welcome back Folau
Sam Burgess has had a crack at Josh Morris
1:28

Burgess takes a crack at Josh Morris
New coach Brad Fitler looks to assemble a more faster and mobile team
1:20

Fittler wants a faster and more mobile NSW team
0417_0500_nat_NRL
0:29

Paul Green re-signs as Cowboys coach
0416_1600_nat_barrett
0:47

Trent Barrett slams 'diabolical' Manly
Peter Beattie makes another NRL gaffe
0:33

Peter Beattie makes another NRL gaffe
0416_0500_nat_NRL
0:37

Manly booed off field by their own fans
0415_0500_nat_NRL
0:23

Eels remain winless after six games
 

The report from The Daily Telegraph comes after news of a training ground fight emerged between the 22-year-old playmaker and Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans.

Dismissed by DCE after Sunday's horror loss to the Tigers as just a "lovers' tiff", the incident seemingly reflects a severe lack of respect from Hastings to his teammates.

It's a personality issue that has plagued Hastings in his young career, after he also found himself on the outer at the Sydney Roosters due to personality issues.

He's now reportedly being shopped around my Manly, with some Super League clubs being interested in his services.

WE MISS HIM: Flanagan makes big concession about former star

Hastings looks set to join his fourth club after finding himself on the outer at Manly. Pic: Getty

Manly chief executive Lyall Gorman said there hadn't been a decision made to get rid of Hastings just yet.

“Like all players, we continue to provide an environment and culture where they can thrive," Gorman told News Corp.

“But, at the end of the day, if a player chooses not to fit into that then you’ve got to make cultural decisions.

“None of those have been made in the context of Jackson at the moment.”

For now, Hastings look set to play out the remainder of the season in reserve grade for Blacktown, despite the club's severe lack of depth.

That could be severely tested during the Origin period, with star hooker Api Koroisau a chance at a NSW jumper.

