Roosters' Taukeiaho avoids knee surgery

Sydney Roosters prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho has avoided knee surgery but could still spent up to a fortnight on the sidelines with cartilage damage.

Taukeiaho injured his left knee in the warm up for Thursday's NRL loss to South Sydney, prompting fears he may have re-damaged the anterior cruciate ligament that was reconstructed in 2016.

But after scans on Friday were deemed inconclusive, the 26-year-old received good news from a specialist on Monday.

"The injury does not require surgery and it is expected that Taukeiaho will be sidelined for up to two weeks while he undertakes a rehabilitation program," the Roosters said in a statement.

It means the Tongan international will miss Thursday's clash with Canterbury along with the traditional Anzac Day fixture against St George Illawarra.

Elevated to a starting role this year ahead of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and at times Dylan Napa, Taukeiaho has averaged more than 10 metres a run in games this year.