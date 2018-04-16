News

Bellamy hits back at Slater diving accusations
Beattie muffs another NRL knowledge test

Warren Barnsley
AAP /

Peter Beattie has suffered another NRL-related gaffe, this time failing to differentiate between the Newcastle Knights jersey and the one worn by football giants Barcelona.

The ARL Commission chairman's Monday went from bad to worse, having earlier accepted responsibility for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games' poorly-received closing ceremony as organising committee chief.

Reminiscent of his inability to name Cronulla's NRL nickname last month, Beattie mistook the Barcelona shirt worn by a child during a television interview.

That's despite differences in the shades of blue and red stripes with the Knights, as well as the sponsor's logo and team's badge.

The only time Mitchell Pearce can be compared with Lionel Messi. Pic: Getty

"Obviously you're a Knights supporter," Beattie said to the child on the Nine Network.

Beattie, a self-described lifelong rugby league fan and former Queensland premier, apologised after being unable to name the Sharks in an interview soon after taking the top ARLC job.

Beattie has juggled his two high-profile sports administrative duties ahead of the Games finale on Sunday.

He has done the rounds on Monday breakfast television to apologise for the closing ceremony failing to feature athletes entering the stadium, traditionally a key part of celebrations, which has threatened to detract from the event.

FULL STORY: Beattie sorry for flawed closing ceremony

