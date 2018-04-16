Relief for Cowboys as Green extends contract

Freshly-signed for another three seasons, Paul Green is confident there can be plenty of success ahead for North Queensland in the post-Johnathan Thurston era.

Green finally makes decision on Cowboys future

Green ended months of speculation about his coaching future on Monday by opting to remain in Townsville until at least the end of the 2021 season.

He was linked to a possible move to Brisbane but will stay on a new deal which is reportedly worth almost $1 million a season.

My intention was to stay so to have that worked out has been great," Green said on Monday.

"The last few years have been incredible for everyone and I've really enjoyed it, but the job's not finished yet."

The 45-year-old has taken the club to the finals for every year of his tenure, which started in 2014, including grand finals in 2015 and 2017, winning the premiership in 2015.

That successful era has been achieved with superstar playmaker Johnathan Thurston at the club - although he missed most of last season with injury - but he's set to retire at the end of this season.

And this season has started badly with the club posting just one win in the first six rounds to be above only the beleagured Eels (6-0) on the ladder.

But Green believed the club had plenty more to look forward to and he hoped his decision to stay would encourage other key players to do likewise.

"I think there's still plenty for us to achieve over the next few years ... so I'm really looking forward to the next lot of challenges," Green said.

Green was rumoured to have been sounded out as a potential replacement for Broncos mentor Wayne Bennett.

But he said he was never officially approached by a rival club, adamant he wasn't tempted to leave the Cowboys.