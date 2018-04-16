Kata and Pulu sidelined for Warriors

Solomone Kata will be out for up to a month, while Leivaha Pulu also faces a stint on the sideline following the Warriors' first loss of the NRL season.

Centre Kata exited late in Saturday's 27-18 setback against the Brisbane Broncos in Auckland, favouring an ankle.

The 23-year-old has been ruled out for up to four weeks.

Fellow-Tongan international Pulu suffered a foot injury and was taken to hospital for scans.

The second-rower needs further assessment before the full extent is determined, but he is at the very least out of Friday's home match against the league-leading St George Illawarra Dragons.

Injured pair James Gavet (hamstring) and Gerard Beale (leg) are also likely to continue their sideline stints this week but both are nearing full fitness.

Uncertainty surrounds when centre Blake Ayshford (back) will be available.