The Hague (AFP) - Goals by Gaston Pereiro, Luuk de Jong and Steven Bergwijn steered PSV Eindhoven to a 24th Dutch league title on Sunday after a 3-0 whitewash of nine-man Ajax.

PSV sweep aside Ajax on way to 24th Dutch title

Ajax travelled to the Philips Stadion with the formidable task of delaying their hosts' march to a third title in four seasons.

But PSV were in firm control by the time Pereiro broke the deadlock on 24 minutes and were in the comfort zone when De Jong doubled their advantage seven minutes before half-time.

Bergwijn's third for PSV on 54 minutes effectively wrapped up the title with three games to spare, Ajax finishing with nine men after both Nicolas Tagliafico (80) and Siem de Jong (83) were sent off in the closing minutes.

Ajax sit 10 points behind PSV and must now focus on keeping AZ Alkmaar, now just five points behind, from nicking in to snatch second place.