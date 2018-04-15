Maloney fires Panthers past Titans

When Nathan Cleary went down with a knee injury, some tipped it to be the death rattle for Penrith's NRL season.

But in his absence James Maloney has powered them to three wins on the trot after orchestrating a 35-12 demolition of the Gold Coast at Panthers Stadium on Sunday.

With Cleary in a knee brace and watching from the sidelines, Maloney erased any doubt he deserves to keep his NSW State of Origin jumper as the Panthers jumped into second.

A suspected fractured jaw to winger Josh Mansour, who was taken to hospital and is expected to miss around six weeks, was the only dampener on the Panthers' big win.

With the game in the balance after the break at 10-6, it was Maloney who turned the contest.

First he sliced past Ash Taylor - who didn't look himself after copping a head knock in the first half - before finding a flying Dylan Edwards.

And with former Panther Bryce Cartwright in the sin-bin, Maloney put Edwards through a hole before five-eighth Tyrone Peachey finished off the movement.

Asked what had inspired Maloney's purple patch over the last several weeks, coach Anthony Griffin said Cleary's injury had forced the Panthers to simplify their game plan and it had played into his hands.

"He's running our game," Griffin said.

"We were a little bit frantic early but he's a calming influence on the rest of the side. The more ball we got in the second half, the simpler our approach came.

"He led us around the park well."

Maloney ran for 128 metres, came up with two linebreaks and another two linebreak assists before topping off his day with a 72nd-minute field goal.

The only blight on his otherwise stellar afternoon was his missed conversion of Corey Harawira-Naera's first-half try, ending his run of consecutive conversions at 39.

After finishing 2017 with 16 in a row for Cronulla, kicking six straight for the Prime Ministers' XIII and another four for the Kangaroos, he fell two short of the world record jointly held by Englishmen Liam Finn and Jamie Ellis.

The afternoon started horribly for the Titans when Morgan Boyle was ruled out in the warm up following a head clash with Cartwright and it only got worse from there.

Nathan Peats (ribs), Dale Copley (hamstring) and Jai Arrow (back) all failed to see out the game.

"I'm disappointed in the result but I can't question the effort of the boys," Titans coach Garth Brennan said.

"Losing Morgan Boyle in the warm up doesn't help. The Panthers pack is a big, physical pack and we're down on size a bit when Ryan Simpkins comes in.

"The guys did a good job, I'm proud of the performance we put in but it's a tough game."