Fifita cleared but Sharks face shortage

Andrew Fifita has been cleared of a serious knee injury, but Cronulla still face a serious forwards shortage ahead of Friday's NRL clash with Penrith.

Fifita on Saturday confirmed he had not suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Sharks' loss to St George Illawarra, but he, Paul Gallen, Wade Graham and Luke Lewis might still be sidelined.

Gallen, due for scans on Saturday night, has already conceded he'll miss "a few weeks" with what he believes to be medial strain.

It will mark the first time Gallen, 36, has sat out a game for the Sharks since 2016.

Fellow co-captain Graham will likely spend time on the sidelines, despite remaining upbeat on Saturday over the severity of hamstring injury.

Lewis has been cleared of a serious knee injury, but might also be in doubt for the Penrith clash, having limped off after a late knee clash.

The Sharks at least had some good news on Saturday, with prop Matt Prior avoiding suspension for a high tackle on Dragons prop James Graham.

Prior had ben hit with a grade-one charge for the shot on the Englishman but can accept a fine of $1350 from the match review committee.

There had earlier been fears Fifita's season would have been over if he'd torn his ACL when he stepped into an innocuous tackle at WIN Stadium.

He limped off just before halftime and later hobbled back to Cronulla's bench on crutches and with a brace on his left knee.

However, the Tongan international confirmed on Saturday he'd received good news with his scans, and indicated he'd only miss limited time.

"When the doctor and physio tells you, you have done your ACL, but scans have today cleared me of any serious injury," Fifita posted on Instagram.

"Hopefully back as soon as possible."

Fringe first-grader Scott Sorensen and uncapped rookie Jack Williams had been the back-up forwards named for the Dragons clash, while James Segeyaro is also a chance to return from concussion.

Former North Queensland prop Braden Uele is the only member of feeder club Newtown's forward pack with any first-grade experience.