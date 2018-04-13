Fifita's knee leads Sharks' NRL concerns

Andrew Fifita's potentially season-threatening knee injury will headline a long list of concerns as four Cronulla star forwards head for scans.

The Sharks were left counting the cost of Friday night's 40-20 loss to St George Illawarra in Wollongong, with Fifita, Paul Gallen, Wade Graham and Luke Lewis all injured.

Fifita's knee injury is considered the most serious. He limped from the field but later returned to the sideline on crutches and with his left knee in a brace.

There was some suggestion late on Friday night the blow could be as bad as a torn anterior cruciate ligament, however Cronulla officials were unsure and Fifita was apparently confident it didn't feel so damaging.

Dominant early for the Sharks, his night ended before halftime when he stepped into an innocuous tackle and appeared in immediate pain.

Gallen is likely to join him for a stint out, confirming he'd suffered a medial ligament strain after falling in an awkward tackle early while trying to get a kick away.

"I think it twisted the wrong way," Gallen said.

"It is what it is. Probably a medial strain by the look of it. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious.

"It's just one of those things that happens in the game. Unfortunately, it happened to all our senior players - blokes with experience and important positions."

The 36-year-old is playing his 18th and potentially last season in first grade, but has not missed a game for the Sharks since 2016.

He's already endured back and foot complaints this season but is yet to sit out a match for Cronulla. The veteran Shark insists his age has little to do with the knee issue.

"That's got nothing to do with the injury," he said.

"We play a hard, contact sport. Unfortunately, things can go wrong. But my future has nothing to do with this at the moment."

Lewis and Graham's injuries are not believed to be as serious, but will still head for scans on Saturday.

Graham left the match shortly after halftime with a minor hamstring concern, while Lewis struggled for movement after a knee clash in the final 10 minutes.