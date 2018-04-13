New Vic league and touch base planned

A Victorian Rugby League State Centre will be built in Melbourne after a $12 million pledge from the state government.

The facility, announced on Friday, is set to be built at in Broadmeadows in Melbourne's west, but won't house the Melbourne NRL team, with the Storm to remain at AAMI Park.

The centre will host training camps, state-level matches and tournaments and will be home to NRL Victoria as well as Touch Football Victoria.

It will also be the base for a future Storm women's team, with almost one in five players in the state being female.