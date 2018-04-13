Warriors wary of stumbling Broncos

Warriors revelation Blake Green is taking little comfort from Brisbane's stuttering start to the NRL season.

Brisbane will run out in Auckland on Saturday night after back-to-back defeats that have them languishing 12th on the ladder.

But history has taught Green about what to expect from the Broncos when the chips are down.

"Obviously they're a very strong club and they've shown in the past, when they're under adversity, they respond," Green said.

"They've got some really quality individuals in their team. It's going to be a massive challenge for us."

The previously unfancied Warriors have themselves raced out to a 5-0 start.

The much-travelled Green, whose form over the past month has had him spoken of as a NSW State of Origin contender, was among the new arrivals at the Auckland club in the off-season.

But the 31-year-old played down the kudos given to the recruits - who include fellow experienced campaigners Adam Blair, Tohu Harris and Peta Hiku - for a change in attitude within the squad.

"I don't know if any of the new people coming in can take credit for that - I think the attitude was already there," he said.

"You don't lose your ability to play footy but you can lose your confidence quite quickly, and that's what happened with a few losses at the back end of the year."

Green will continue his burgeoning halves combination with Shaun Johnson, while Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett has retained the under-pressure pairing of Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima.

However, Nikorima is in a race against time to get over a corked thigh, with centre Jack Bird the option to slot in at five-eighth.

After spending three of the first four weekends on the road, the Warriors are into the second match of a run that has them at home for five of six rounds.

They began that sequence with the double-header at Mt Smart Stadium last weekend, when a bumper crowd turned up.

By the time the Warriors ran out against North Queensland in the second match, the ground was filled to the 25,600 capacity.

A repeat of the boisterous support the home fans produced wouldn't go amiss with Green.

"Yeah, it was rocking - it was that good," he said.

"The drums were pumping and people were getting right into it. Everyone's really happy the club is winning some footy games.".

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Warriors have won five of their past eight matches against the Broncos, including the last two.

* The Warriors have conceded just 65 points in 2018, their fewest through the first five matches of a campaign.

* The Broncos have let in the opening try in each of their five matches this season and have lost all three times they have been behind at the break.

(Source: Fox Sports Stats)

