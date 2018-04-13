Lussick released from Sea Eagles contract

News

Steve Zemek
AAP /

Manly have granted prop Darcy Lussick an immediate release from his NRL contract to join the Toronto Wolfpack.

The club announced they had released the 28-year-old after he was offered a deal with the North American expansion franchise which are hoping to enter the English Super League next year.

The Beacon Hills Bears junior played 64 games for the club across two stints from 2011-12 and 2016-17.

"Thank you @SeaEagles for giving me the privilege to play first grade football for my local junior club over the years. I wish the boys all the best for the season. @TOwolfpack let's go," Lussic said on twitter.

The departure of Lussick will ease pressure on the Sea Eagles' list management after they were stung with a $660,000 salary cap penalty for the 2018-19 seasons after being found guilty of salary cap cheating by the NRL.

The club is appealing the NRL's findings.

"We have decided to release Darcy today so he can accept this great opportunity to further his playing career overseas,'' Manly CEO Lyall Gorman said.

"This was too good of an opportunity for Darcy to pass up, so he leaves the Sea Eagles with our blessing.

"Darcy has proven to be a fine player and a good ambassador for Manly. We thank him for all of contributions both on and off the field."

Lussick had not made an NRL appearance in 2018 after suffering a high ankle sprain in Manly's opening trial against Cronulla.

