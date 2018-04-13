News

Storm bounce back by trouncing Knights
Bennett breaks silence on Brown feud

7Sport /

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett has broken his silence after Nathan Brown's infamous 'little head' comments last weekend.

Exclusive details of Bulldogs' salary cap mess
Exclusive details of Bulldogs' salary cap mess
Corey Norman and Mitchell Moses deny rift
Carney trains with Cowboys
Wighton to plead not guilty
Josh Jackson contact charge downgraded
Brown calls Bennett family
James Graham credited as Dragons' secret ingredient
Brown blasts Bennett after Knights win
Souths surprise the Chooks in a vital derby win
Five Things you need to know ahead of Roosters v Rabbitohs
Jennings still confident in Eels
 

The master coach said he had paid no attention to the furore around the comments from the Knights coach, but said it was something Brown would have to live with.

"It wasn't my doing. He has to live with it, I don't have to," Bennett told NRL.com on Friday.

Bennett also implied his initial comments may have been understood by Brown.

"My original comments were that he had let a lot of players go there [at Newcastle], but at the same time he had rebuilt the club," Bennett said.

Bennett. Image: Getty

"That's what I said. After that, I don't know what he said. I didn't see or read anything to be honest with you.

Brown sparked major controversy after hitting back at what he considered to be offensive Bennett comments regarding the Knights rebuild.

After a stellar victory over the Broncos, Brown said he wouldn't have had to come in and rebuild the club, if former Knights coach Bennett had "thought with his big head rather than his little head".

Bennett also confirmed that he had spoken privately with Brown since the comments were made last weekend.

"He did ring me, but it was settled before that," Bennett said.

