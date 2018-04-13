Bennett breaks silence on Brown feud

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett has broken his silence after Nathan Brown's infamous 'little head' comments last weekend.

The master coach said he had paid no attention to the furore around the comments from the Knights coach, but said it was something Brown would have to live with.

"It wasn't my doing. He has to live with it, I don't have to," Bennett told NRL.com on Friday.

Bennett also implied his initial comments may have been understood by Brown.

"My original comments were that he had let a lot of players go there [at Newcastle], but at the same time he had rebuilt the club," Bennett said.

"That's what I said. After that, I don't know what he said. I didn't see or read anything to be honest with you.

Brown sparked major controversy after hitting back at what he considered to be offensive Bennett comments regarding the Knights rebuild.

After a stellar victory over the Broncos, Brown said he wouldn't have had to come in and rebuild the club, if former Knights coach Bennett had "thought with his big head rather than his little head".

Bennett also confirmed that he had spoken privately with Brown since the comments were made last weekend.

"He did ring me, but it was settled before that," Bennett said.