Kovac to become new Bayern boss at cost of 2.2 million euros - report

Berlin (Germany) (AFP) - Eintracht Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac will become the next coach of Bayern Munich in succession to Jupp Heynckes but the swoop will cost the Bundesliga champions more than two million euros, German media reported on Thursday.

Both Bild and Sport Bild claim that former Bayern star Kovac, 46, will take charge from 72-year-old Heynckes in the summer while Kicker reported that his release clause from their Bundesliga rivals will cost 2.2 million euros.

Kovac, born in Berlin to Croatian parents, is under contract to Frankfurt until 2019.

A close friend of Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, Kovac is expected to have his brother Robert as his assistant at the Alianz Arena.

Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti in October after the Italian was sacked following a series of poor result.

Since that time, Bayern have wrapped up the title and are also in the Champions League semi-finals.

Both Frankfurt and Bayern had last week denied that Kovac was on his way to Munich.

"There is no reason to doubt that I will be the coach of Frankfurt next season," said Kovac, a former coach of the Croatia national team.