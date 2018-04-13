Hull overpower Widnes in Super League win

Three tries in the space of six second-half minutes proved crucial as Hull got the better of spirited Widnes to win 39-20 at the Halton Stadium.

The Vikings made a raft of enforced changes from the previous week's 31-12 loss at Hull KR.

An unfamiliar centre partnership of Matt Whitley and Chris Dean, both more at home in the back row, epitomised head coach Denis Betts' injury problems.

Hull came into the contest with a few injury issues of their own but were able to bring back winger Bureta Faraimo following his suspension.

Widnes enjoyed the early pressure but were kept out by keen Hull defence and the injury jinx struck again when Dean left the field with a biceps injury.

In the ninth minute, and with their first real attack, Hull opened the scoring when Jake Connor's smart flick pass sent Danny Washbrook scampering over, with Marc Sneyd converting.

Hull doubled the lead to 12-0 when an Albert Kelly cross-kick was fielded by Faraimo, who sold a cheeky dummy before spinning out of a tackle and crossing for a six-pointer.

The Vikings came back strongly and, after a couple of penalties gave them field position, quick hands got Sam Wilde in at the corner, with Tom Gilmore kicking superbly to make it 12-6 on 20 minutes.

The remainder of the first half was nip-and-tuck but Gilmore pulled two more points back with a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Betts' men continued to press and Tom Olbison sneaked over from dummy half, with Gilmore's conversion giving his side a 14-12 lead.

It would not last long as Masi Matongo cruised through a huge hole to score under the posts and Josh Griffin soon tore through the Widnes defence to score wide out.