Sharks decimated by injuries in loss to Dragons

Matt Gillett reportedly out with broken neck

AAP /

Matt Gillett is in danger of missing Queensland's State of Origin campaign with the Brisbane back-rower succumbing to a reported fractured neck.

According to News Corp Australia, Gillett won't require surgery but could still miss up to three months in recovery.

It's believed the 29-year-old suffered the injury in the Broncos' round-one loss to St George Illawarra, but he has since played through the pain before finally being ruled out of Saturday's clash with the Warriors.

Gillett has been a mainstay of Queensland's forward pack for the past six years, having not missed a game since his Maroons debut in the 2012 series opener.

Gillett. Image: Getty

It represents a significant blow to Brisbane's forward pack, which already lacks some depth.

Sam Thaiday or Jaydn Su'A are options to be elevated to their starting second row, while Sam Tagataese and Tom Opacic are most likely in line to pick up a bench spot.

