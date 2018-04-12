Exclusive details of Bulldogs' salary cap mess revealed

7News can reveal exact details of the awful salary cap position the Bulldogs find themselves in for the next few years.

According to Channel 7 reporter Josh Massoud, Canterbury have 12 players coming off contract and only $800,000 to spend in 2019.

The reason? Back-ended deals from previous seasons.

According to Massoud, the Dogs are chasing local junior Aidan Sezer, but can't afford him.

"We're not in great shape as far as the salary cap goes," Moses Mybe conceded on Thursday.

Brett and Josh Morris are likely going to have to take a massive pay cut to free up some space in the cap.

"I'll have to weigh up all options," Brett said.

