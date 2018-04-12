Exclusive details of Bulldogs' salary cap mess revealed

News

According to Channel 7 reporter Josh Massoud, Canterbury have 12 players coming off contract and only $800,000 to spend in 2019.

The reason? Back-ended deals from previous seasons.

According to Massoud, the Dogs are chasing local junior Aidan Sezer, but can't afford him.

Where to now for the Dogs? Image: Getty

"We're not in great shape as far as the salary cap goes," Moses Mybe conceded on Thursday.

Brett and Josh Morris are likely going to have to take a massive pay cut to free up some space in the cap.

"I'll have to weigh up all options," Brett said.

Watch the full report in the video above.

