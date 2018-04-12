Manly's Turbo declares ankle 100 per cent

Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic has declared himself fit, firing and suffering no ill effects after re-injuring his surgically-repaired right ankle a fortnight ago.

Tom Trbojevic is ready to take on the Tigers after recovering from an ankle injury.

Sea Eagles and NSW fans had their hearts in their mouths after seeing the No.1 helped from the field after orchestrating Manly's 32-16 smash up of Canberra two weeks ago.

Trbojevic only missed one game - last week's loss to the Gold Coast in Gladstone - and even then he was pestering coach Trent Barrett to let him play.

After Brad Parker went down with a "severe case of vomiting" during the warm-up, Trbojevic stood up and told Barrett he was ready to go, only to be ordered to sit back down.

Trbojevic said he had no fear of a recurrence and that it would hold up in his return against the Wests Tigers at Lottoland on Sunday.

"Yeah I'm 100 per cent confident," Trbojevic said.

"I've been doing a lot of work with the physio staff and they've been doing a lot of work to get me back playing.

"We've done all the tests day in and day out to check its strength. I've passed all them so I'm good to go."