NRL Dragons embracing State of Origin hype

Paul McGregor has told his high-flying Dragons to embrace the State of Origin hype with several of his St George Illawarra charges on the cusp of representative selection.

In a sign of the self-assuredness which coach McGregor has instilled in his dressingroom, he has told the Dragons to welcome the Origin challenge head on.

And at 5-0 heading into Friday's local derby with Cronulla, the Dragons can afford to be confident - a fact which has McGregor smiling.

In a day and age when most players offer up cliched and rehearsed responses about their Origin ambitions, the likes of Jack de Belin, Paul Vaughan and Cameron McInnes have been anything but shy.

With NSW coach Brad Fittler declaring all positions open, the Dragons haven't been afraid to make public their representative desires.

"That's a player backing himself and I like that," McGregor said.

"If a player comes out and puts it on the line, that means he's got to go out there and play and do that on a weekly basis.

"There's no doubt my players feel if they continue their form then they'll be open to selection.

"They're senior players and if they're consistent from now until round 12, they'll put themselves in the picture."

Ben Hunt and Tyson Frizell are considered locks for Queensland and NSW respectively.

While Euan Aitken has bolted into contentions for the Blues.

So with the Dragons possibly providing six Origin players - which would be their biggest contingent since 2011 - there is a challenge fast approaching for McGregor.

As well, Gareth Widdop, James Graham and Jason Nightingale are likely to be involved in the June 23 Denver Test - five days before they meet Parramatta at WIN Stadium.

Suddenly the representative window shapes as a danger period for the Dragons, especially given their alarming fade outs over the last several years.

Last year they led the competition after seven rounds but missed the finals.

And two years prior they were first after 12 rounds but finished eighth and were knocked out in the first weeks of the finals.

"I'm not too concerned about it because if we're getting guys selected then we're in a good position," McGregor said.

"Our depth around our youth, we're getting them prepared now. They've now all played first-grade, it's getting them ready.

"Our reserve grade is three from our last three, things are going good there.

"We're putting some things in place for Origin but it's a long way away."