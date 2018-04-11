Footage emerges of Proctor, Bromwich snorting cocaine

CCTV footage has been released of the moment Kiwi stars Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor snorted a white powder from a phone following last year’s Anzac Test against Australia.

The ABC released the footage ahead of a 7.30 Report investigation on Thursday into former NRL player John Touma who allegedly ran a cocaine syndicate supplying three codes with drugs.

After last May’s Anzac Test police observed Proctor and Bromwich on CCTV snorting what was later confirmed to be cocaine, according to a statement of facts.

The two players were partying with Adrian Crowther, who they met after the game.

Crowther was then taken in by the police and charged with cocaine and MDMA possession.

The players were spoken to at the scene but went free without issue as under ACT law it is not illegal to use drugs, only to possess and supply them.

Speaking to the ABC, Crowther said one of the players’ friends approached him asking if he had cocaine and it went from there.

"I just wanted to get on it with these guys," Mr Crowther told 7.30.

"I thought it was just a great opportunity to carry on drinking with them.

"They had some lines and we just stood around chatting.

"They were real drunk," he said.

Despite not being charged Proctor and Bromwich were both axed from New Zealand’s World Cup squad and received substantial club penalties.