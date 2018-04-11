Raiders player Wighton to fight charges

Canberra Raiders fullback Jack Wighton will plead not guilty to nine charges after facing court in the ACT, as the club confirmed he would continue to train and play.

Wighton, 25, briefly appeared in ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where his lawyer indicated his not guilty plea to three counts of reckless or intentionally inflicting actual bodily harm, five of common assault, and a charge of urinating in a public place.

The court heard Wighton has been accused of assaulting at least four people in Canberra's CBD on February 3.

A one-day court hearing has been set down for July 10.

Wighton did not comment as he left court.

He was supported in court by Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, along with the club's football manager Matt Ford and media manager Ben Pollack.

The club said Wighton would continue to train and play.

"The Raiders continue to work with the NRL Integrity Unit and have informed them of the latest developments," the club said in a statement.

He has been named in the starting team for this Saturday's NRL match against Parramatta at GIO Stadium.

Wighton missed Canberra's last game against Canterbury after his partner gave birth to their second child on the morning of the match.

He is contracted to the Raiders until the end of the 2020 season and has played 121 NRL games since making his debut in 2012.