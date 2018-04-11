Inglis not ready to discuss racial slur

Greg Inglis says he is not yet ready to speak publicly about the racial abuse he copped from two spectators at an NRL match in Penrith last month.

Two fans were last week given indefinite bans from attending matches by the NRL after directing abuse at South Sydney star at the end of his team's round-two loss to the Panthers.

Inglis said he was now fine with the matter, but still didn't want to talk publicly about the incident which he had reported immediately to South Sydney management.

"I'll speak about it when I'm ready," Inglis said on Tuesday.

"It's just a very touchy subject. I'll speak when I'm ready to speak about it.

The fans in question will not be able to attend NRL events until after they apologise to Inglis and undertake cultural training.

The NRL last month said the approach was a similar tack they had taken with players who had fallen into trouble in recent years.

At the time, the incident drew widespread support for Inglis across the NRL, and prompted a quick response from the Panthers, Rabbitohs and NRL integrity unit.

Inglis is seen as one of the leading voices for indigenous players in the game, having accepted his status as a role model within the community.

"It's something you embrace and take on board," Inglis said of his standing in the game.

"It's something that fell in my hands and you roll with it."