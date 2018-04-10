Wighton in for Raiders ahead of court date

Canberra fullback Jack Wighton has been named in the Raiders' starting team to take on Parramatta a day before he is due to face court on a string of charges.

Wighton missed the Raiders' victory over Canterbury last Thursday after his partner gave birth to their second child, but on Tuesday was recalled for the NRL clash with the Eels at GIO Stadium on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning on nine charges, including three counts of reckless or intentionally inflicting actual bodily harm, five of common assault, and urinating in a public place.

The maximum penalty for assault occasioning actual bodily harm is a five-year jail sentence.

Wighton's inclusion means Nick Cotric moves back to the wing after his impressive performance in the No.1 jersey against the Bulldogs.

That isn't the only big change for the Raiders as they look to record a second-straight win and work their way back up the ladder.

Former Dally M five-eighth of the year Blake Austin has earned a recall after being axed by coach Ricky Stuart for the Raiders' past two matches.

He slots straight back into the starting team following a knee injury to Sam Williams, who will miss up to six weeks.

Austin will start with fellow half Aidan Sezer for the first time this season.

Queensland State of Origin player Josh Papalii has been named on the Raiders' bench after being sensationally dropped for the Bulldogs match.

He is joined on the bench by Shannon Boyd and Dunamis Lui, along with Ata Hingano, who has been receiving head injury assessments this week following a heavy collision against Canterbury.