Storm swing the axe, drop under-fire Croft

Halfback Brodie Croft has paid the price for Melbourne's worst start to a season in 14 years, axed to the reserves list by coach Craig Bellamy in favour of Ryley Jacks.

Croft endured an afternoon to forget in Saturday's second straight loss to the Wests Tigers, and has failed to set up a try or linebreak since replacing Cooper Cronk at the start of this year.

Saturday's result against the Tigers has had far-reaching ramifications at both clubs, with Benji Marshall also doing enough to keep the No.6 jersey from the returning Josh Reynolds at the Tigers.

Marshall has starred for the Tigers in their opening five games during Reynolds' absence with a hamstring injury, and kicked the match-winning field goal against the Storm.

Reynolds - the prized Tigers recruit at the start of the season - has instead been named on the bench, with winger David Nofoaluma also earning a recall in place of the dropped Tuimoala Lolohea.

Corey Thompson will also move to fullback as part of the reshuffle, while Russell Packer has also been ruled out of Sunday's clash with Manly with a knee injury.

But it's the demotion of 20-year-old Brodie Croft which will raise the most eyebrows across the NRL, after Knights coach Nathan Brown had earlier on Tuesday been plotting a scheme to stop him from rebounding against his club.

"He had a great game in the World Club Challenge, he had a sensational game against us out here last year as a younger, inexperienced player," Brown had earlier said.

"Like all inexperienced players, the game is harder at NRL level to keep going. He'll bounce back and do really well.

"He is going to have plenty of good days, and he'll have the odd off day.

"I'd imagine Brodie Croft is around the corner from some consistent good footy, and hopefully we can put him under enough pressure so it's not this week."

Elsewhere, Matt Moylan will stay at fullback for Cronulla, with Josh Dugan named to return from a groin injury in the centres.

Moylan impressed at fullback against the Sydney Roosters last week, and it means Trent Hodkinson will stay in the halves for Friday night's clash with St George Illawarra.

Parramatta's joy at welcoming Clinton Gutherson back at fullback and Bevan French on the wing has been soured by the news lock Nathan Brown will miss Saturday night's trip to Canberra with an ankle problem.

Jack Wighton has also been named at fullback for Canberra ahead of Wednesday's impending court date.

Manly, North Queensland and Brisbane are also each welcoming back big names, with Tom Trbojevic, Lachlan Coote and Alex Glenn each named to return from injury.

Meanwhile South Sydney have confirmed Dane Gagai will shift back to the centres for Thursday's clash with their arch-rival Sydney Roosters, with Richard Kennar returning on the wing.