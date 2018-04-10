Bronco Boyd dodges Bennett-Brown NRL feud

Brisbane captain Darius Boyd will leave the beef between Wayne Bennett and Nathan Brown to the two NRL coaches.

Newcastle coach Brown sledged the Broncos mentor after the Knights' 15-10 win over Brisbane on Saturday night.

Responding to Bennett's claim he had "unbuilt" the Knights, Brown targeted his rival for thinking "with his big head rather than his little head" during his time as coach of the club.

It was widely interpreted as a reference to the breakdown of Bennett's 42-year marriage to former wife Trish and his relationship with partner Dale Cage, who he met while she was on staff at the Knights.

Boyd, who played for Bennett at the Knights, said he didn't know the background to the comments.

"I can't comment on any of that stuff. I don't read the news," Boyd told reporters on Tuesday.

"They're big boys. They'll sort it out."

Brown has expressed regret for bringing Bennett's family into the rivalry, saying he'd spoken to the seven-time premiership winning coach.

"If I've offended anyone, I apologise," Brown told the Nine Network.

"We move on and prepare for Melbourne now."

Boyd said after a disappointing start to the season, including back-to-back defeats to Gold Coast and the Knights, it was understandable that the 68-year-old was under scrutiny.

"The blame's on Wayne and the blame's on the players," he said.

"Until we get results that criticism is going to keep coming."