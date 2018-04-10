Inglis happy to keep calling centre home

Greg Inglis insists left centre should remain his short-term home at South Sydney, despite figures showing the NRL star has endured his quietest start to a season since 2011.

Greg Inglis has ambitions to return to fullback but is happy to stay in the centres for now.

On return from last year's season-destroying round-one knee injury, Inglis has long maintained he one day hopes to return to the No.1 jersey at the Rabbitohs once he returns to full form.

But the Queensland State of Origin legend says that moment is yet to come, endorsing flyer Alex Johnston to keep the role in the short future, including Thursday night's clash with the arch-rival Sydney Roosters.

"I'm happy being there at centre," Inglis said.

"I've always said it from the opening rounds and even through the trials. AJ is doing a wonderful job there.

"Eventually, down the track (it's a goal to move back). But as for now AJ is there."

How soon coach Anthony Seibold pulls the trigger on Inglis' return to the back remains to be seen, given it's undeniable Inglis' impact is dramatically bigger there and the Rabbitohs are 10th after a 2-3 start.

According to Fox Sports Stats, Inglis' influence on South Sydney's attack in his opening five games this year has dropped back to the same ground it was in 2011 on his arrival at the club, and before he shifted to fullback.

The 31-year-old is averaging 101 running metres per game for Souths in 2018, well down on the 147 he averaged in the opening five games of seasons between 2012 and 2016.

That's likely due to him not returning kicks, but more concerning is the fact he's averaging four less tackle busts per early-season game this year than throughout that period, while his line breaks and try-assists are also down.

Inglis' own confidence on return from injury, combined with a season out of the game, no doubt has some part to play in that.

The Kangaroos star sat out all but 19 minutes of the Rabbitohs' pre-season trials as he returned cautiously, but said on Tuesday he was now back on track with where he hoped he'd be.

"It does take time. It is scarring and it is such a massive injury," he said.

"But over time, we're slowly getting there and progressing nicely. I'm where I want to be right now.

"I think I'm in a good headspace ... I just need to continue to move forward and improve on the past five weeks."

Inglis himself reminded reporters on Tuesday to never "rule out a champion", after questions were raised about Johnathan Thurston's return from his own season-ending injury last year.

But his own numbers could worry Queensland coach Kevin Walters, who earlier this year vowed to pick Inglis for Game I in June, after making the opposite call on Billy Slater last year.

Pressed on whether he felt he was physically ready to return to Origin football, Inglis was diplomatic.

"Once the time comes I will make the decision then," he said.

"For now I just want to focus on Thursday night. We're a few weeks away from Origin I, so I want to play good football here first."

GREG INGLIS' SEASON-OPENING AVERAGE STATS:

Tries - 2018: 2, 2012-16: 2

Linebreaks - 2018: 2, 2012-16: 4.4

Tackle busts - 2018: 7, 2012-16: 27.4

Try-assists - 2018: 1, 2012-16: 2.6

Line-break assists - 2018: 1, 2012-16: 3.6

Avg Metres - 2018: 101, 2012-16: 147

* First five games of each season, 2017 excluded due to injury.