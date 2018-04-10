Premature to write off Storm premiership defence

Melbourne prop Tim Glasby says it's premature to make a call that the Storm's era of dominance in the NRL is over.

The defending champions are now 2-3 from five rounds and have dropped out of the NRL top eight for the first time since June 2014, with some saying their premiership window closed with the departure of Cooper Cronk.

"I think that's a big call to make in round five" Glasby said on Tuesday.

"It is a bit unlike us but at the same time, that happens, when you start the season a bit patchy, and we've done it in the past too.

"Thankfully we are defending pretty well so that's a positive there so we need to keep doing that and fix up the other parts as well."

Glasby said while it was a different feeling to have lost more games than they've won, no-one was alarmed.

"I don't think it's panic stations yet," he said.

"We know what's going on with our game which is good ... we've pinpointed a real spot to fix up and we can work on that."

Glasby said the key area was their poor completion rate and it would continue to be a focus ahead of their Friday night match against Newcastle at AAMI Park.

Two of their losses have been to Wests Tigers but the Maroons Origin prop didn't feel their opponents had exposed any new chinks in the Storm armour.

"They've obviously got a good game plan but I don't think any one game plan is the answer - they'v'e turned up and executed well and we haven't and that's how footy goes sometimes."

NRL great Peter Sterling was scathing in his criticism of Cronk's replacement, Brodie Croft, for his performance in their 11-10 loss last round to the Tigers.

Like his entire team, the 20-year-old has been inconsistent this season but Glasby defended the rookie.

"It's obviously tough being a young fella coming into such a key position and he's only played 10 games," Glasby said.

"I don't think Brodie's made all the mistakes we've made in the last five weeks.

"Everyone across the team has stuffed up so we're not helping him too much but he has a lot of support."